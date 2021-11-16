MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Americans love their steaks, but would you be willing to try one that comes from a printer?
An Israeli company is rolling out a line of 3D-printed, beef substitute steaks.
It’s a mix of soy and pea protein, chickpeas, beetroot, nutritional yeasts and coconut fat, and it mimics flank steak.
