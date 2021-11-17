MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Chinese national is facing federal charges for harassing a Minnesota college student by using her likeness in various online profiles, resulting in men she doesn’t know contacting her and even showing up at her home.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota said that 27-year-old Ki Cheung Yau is charged with one count of cyberstalking. He made his first court appearance Tuesday in California, where he lives. The judge there ordered that Yau be detained and moved to Minnesota to appear before a judge.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Charged With Carjacking, Aggravated Robbery In Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis Incidents
According to court documents, Yau has cyberstalked the Minnesota college student since January of 2020, creating various online accounts on Facebook, Instagram, dating apps and pornographic sites. Posing as the victim, Yau would use theses accounts to talk with others and seek sexual encounters.READ MORE: Rochester Police Seek Help Locating Endangered Missing Person Jodi Boeckermann
On at least two occasions in August of 2020, a man went to the victim’s home and asked for her by name, believing to be meeting her for sex. Months later, the victim noticed that multiple social media accounts had been created in her name and using her likeness.
During this time, the victim received several messages from men she does not know, forcing her to move to a new address and change her phone number.MORE NEWS: COVID In Minnesota: 46 More Deaths Reported; More Than 1,380 Currently Hospitalized
