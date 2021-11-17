MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Missing some drugs or stacks of money? Police in Eagan are looking to connect with you.
The Eagan Police Department said it found a “bag of valuables” and it would “love to talk to” the owner.
A photo posted on Facebook showed multiple bags of marijuana and several piles of cash.
If it’s yours, you can call 651-675-5700 “to discuss your options,” the department said.
