North Dakota Treasury Benefits From Higher Oil Prices
The state's oil production was up slightly in September, but prices for North Dakota crude were 32% higher than the state's tax revenue forecast.
Jurors In Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial Return For 2nd Day Of Deliberating
The jury of 12 deliberated for a full day Tuesday without reaching a decision.
Minnesota Weather: Strong Winds Blow Cooler Air Across State
Temperatures are taking a slight dip Wednesday, and thanks to some strong wind, it'll feel even chillier.
Minnesota Weather: Mild, Windy Tuesday Before Cooldown Comes
Expect mild temperatures Tuesday, but the cold returns after that.
MN Weather: Light Flurries Possible In Twin Cities During Morning Commute
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O'Connor said the best chance for flurries will be between 7 and 11 a.m.
Minnesotans Share Pics Of First Snowfall
Much of Minnesota saw the first snowfall of the season Saturday.
Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend
The first snowfall of the season is over and there's already another storm system moving in. WCCO-TV meteorologists say the next weather-maker will begin on Saturday afternoon, with some possible snowfall in the evening hours.
Wild 'A Little Bit Sluggish' In 4-1 Loss To Sharks
Brett Favre Misses Payment Of $228K In Welfare Case, Auditor Says
Retired NFL player Brett Favre missed a deadline to pay $228,000 in interest on welfare money he was paid for a public speaking contract he did not fulfill, the Mississippi state auditor said Tuesday.
'We're On Fire': Orono H.S. Football Gears Up For Class AAAA Semifinals After Starting 2-6
The Spartans played a tough schedule. Five of their eight regular season games were against team a class higher than them. Now, the Spartans play their state semifinal game against Hutchinson on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.
PFF's Top-Ranked Passer Is... Kirk Cousins?
Statistically, the 33-year-old Cousins' 10th year has been his finest.
Recipe: How To Make The Bam Bam Shake From Disney Parks
From LeFou’s Brew to the Jedi Mind Trick, there’s no doubt you’ll find some of the most imaginative and delicious drinks you’ve ever tasted at the Disney parks and resorts.
LL Cool J Set To Host 'The National Christmas Tree Lighting' On CBS
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee LL Cool J will ring in the holiday season as the host of 'The National Christmas Tree Lighting' coming to CBS and Paramount+ on , Sunday, December 5th starting at 8:30PM, ET/8:00PM, PT.
Seahawks-Packers Preview: Will Aaron Rodgers Be Available Sunday?
The Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers could set up as a battle of legendary quarterbacks.
'Adele One Night Only' Welcomes Back The Superstar Performer This Sunday
Superstar singer/songwriter Adele, winner of 15 Grammy Awards, will appear in a new primetime special entitled "Adele One Night Only" this Sunday on CBS.
Marc And Daniel Levin Call Kevin Garnett's Jump From High School To NBA 'A Spontaneous Phenomena Of Twisted Fate'
'Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible' comes to SHOWTIME on Friday, November 12th.
'I'm Dead In The Water,' Survivor 41 Tiffany Seely Reveals Xander Hastings Wouldn't Talk To Her Before Tribal
Survivor 41 spares no drama, as a last-minute Tribal gambit extinguishes Tiffany Seely's torch in episode 8.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
Can Putting Up Holiday Decorations Make You Happier?
If the winter blues got you feeling down, getting into the holiday spirit could be the remedy.
What Is The Strategic Petroleum Reserve? Is Tapping It A Smart Way To Lower Gas Prices?
A unique way to lower gas prices is being debated in Washington.
'I'd Do It All Over Again': A Look At The Minnesotans Who've Served Their Nation
Across Minnesota, there are 304,000 veterans -- about 5.5% of the population.
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
Give To The Max Day 2021
By
WCCO-TV Staff
November 17, 2021 at 9:00 am
Give to the Max Day 2021 is on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Click here for more information.