MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of South 7th Street and 13th Avenue South. Responding officers found a man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
Emergency crews brought the man to a hospital. He is expected to survive.
Witnesses in the area said that a dark-colored SUV sped away after the shots were fired.
So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.
