MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Temperatures are taking a slight dip Wednesday, and thanks to some strong wind, it’ll feel even chillier.
Wind from the northwest will pull cooler air into Minnesota. Some areas, including the Twin Cities, could see gusts up to 35 mph. The wind will really start to pick up around noon, and it will stay gusty through the night and into Thursday morning.
Temperatures should hover around 40 in the Twin Cities, though that wind will make it feel a few degrees cooler.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said a few flurries are possible north of Interstate 94.
Thursday, temperatures dip into the low 30s. It’ll stay breezy through the end of the week.
