MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Wisconsin say a motorist crashed into a city hall Tuesday morning with alcohol and “resentment about a citation” believed to be factors.
Cumberland police say the motorist crashed through the front doors shortly before 3 a.m., causing extensive property damage.
According to the police, it was “apparent the act was intentional” when looking at video surveillance. The driver also confirmed that he intentionally struck the building and that he was upset that a Cumberland police officer gave a citation to a family member.
The city hall was closed at the time of the crash, but the Cumberland Police Department is also located in the building. There was an officer on duty and seated inside about 20 feet from where the vehicle entered the building, police said.
There were no injuries.
The driver was arrested for pending charges of criminal damage to property, recklessly endangering safety, negligent operation of a vehicle and operating while intoxicated.
The incident is under investigation.
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
