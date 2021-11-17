MINNEAPLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
The Minneapolis and Fridley police departments are searching for 48-year-old Angelique Lepsch, who has been missing since Sunday afternoon when she left her Fridley home.
Investigators say her car was found in Minneapolis near the Lowry Bridge, adding that Lepsch was spotted on surveillance video wearing dark clothing and a hood pulled over her head, a backpack and black boots.
Lepsch has struggled with mental health challenges in the past, police said, adding that she might not currently be taking her medication.
Anyone who sees Lepsch or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
