Originally published Nov. 16, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old Golden Valley man is charged with shooting and killing a good Samaritan who tried to stop him following a crash in north Minneapolis last week.

The incident happened Friday at the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale avenues. Investigators say that following a crash Robert David Lloyd Hall attempted to flee, fatally shooting one of at least three witnesses who tried to stop him. The man killed was identified by family as Kavanian Palmer.

The scene quickly moved from the intersection to across the street at Cub Foods. That’s where bystanders and members of the community group We Push For Peace intervened when they saw Hall try to carjack a woman in the parking lot.

The complaint says that a firearm fell from Hall’s pocket while being detained. Bystanders also removed a bulletproof vest and a backpack containing drugs.

After being read his rights by arresting officers, Hall admitted to getting into the crash and trying to flee the scene. He said he also had a warrant out, and admitted to having drugs, guns and the bulletproof vest in his possession.

He told police that, in an altercation with the good Samaritan, his gun went off in his pocket and shot that person.

Hall faces four felony counts, including second-degree murder and robbery. He has previously been convicted of a violent crime and was prohibited from possessing a firearm. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

The victim in this case represents the 84th murder in the city so far this year. That matches the overall homicide total in 2020.

Police caution people against getting involved for their safety. They say the best way the community can help when they see something is to call police, make noise, pull out their phone and start recording.

Remembering Kavanian Palmer

Family and friends released balloons Tuesday to remember 21-year-old Kavanian Palmer, who was fatally shot when he tried to stop Hall following the crash.

Community members joined Palmer’s family and honored him as a hero who died trying to help others. Palmer, of Minneapolis, leaves behind a 6-year-old sister and his mother.

“He liked to help, he liked to make sure people is good, like me,” said his mother, Kimilah Palmer. “He had a good heart. If he see something that ain’t right, he’s going to do his best to make it right. So he went out of his way to help someone.”

The woman who was the victim of the attempted carjacking was at the gathering and thanked Palmer’s family.