By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Missing Person, Missing Teen, Rochester News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rochester police are requesting the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Destynee Stream.

According to police, Stream was last seen leaving school on Tuesday. Her direction of travel or destination is unknown at the time.

(credit: Rochester Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Rochester police at 507-328-6800 or 911.