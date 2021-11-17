MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rochester police are requesting the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Destynee Stream.
According to police, Stream was last seen leaving school on Tuesday. Her direction of travel or destination is unknown at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rochester police at 507-328-6800 or 911.
