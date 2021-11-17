CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Rochester Police Department says a 64-year-old woman is missing and believed to be endangered.

According to police, Jodi Boeckermann left her home in northwest Rochester alone on Oct. 15 in her silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Am, with Minnesota license plates CNV037. Her direction or destination is unknown.

Police say Boeckermann has some health conditions and it is possible she does not have any of her medications with her at this time.

Boeckermann is described as 5-foot-6 with grey hair and brown eyes.

(credit: Minnesota BCA)

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.