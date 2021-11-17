MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No doubt many of us will be cleaning our homes for the holidays. But is there a specific day you like to get your cleaning done?
A new survey commissioned by LG Electronics found that Saturday mornings are the most popular cleaning time.
On the other hand, people largely didn’t want to clean on Sunday nights or Monday mornings.
The chores people listed enjoying the most were laundry and folding clothes, vacuuming, doing dishes, and scrubbing down the kitchen and cleaning out the sink. Some reported that the act of cleaning and having clean space actually gave them a feeling of euphoria.
