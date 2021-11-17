MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man is facing federal charges after he allegedly tried to defraud more than $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds before fleeing the country.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says 72-year-old Harold Kaeding, of Eden Prairie, is charged with wire fraud and money laundering.READ MORE: St. Paul Man Offers $1K Reward For His Missing Dog
According to court documents, he allegedly applied for at least $2,182,625 through the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program in the name of four Minnesota companies.
These companies filed no tax returns and did not report paying any employee wages in the last two years. Investigators say that Kaeding submitted fake applications to various lenders. These included false statements about employees and payroll expenses, as well as fraudulent statements on how the loans would be used.READ MORE: Rochester Police Asking For Public's Help Locating Missing Teen
Kaeding ended up receiving about $658,000, which he transferred to bank accounts or used to make mortgage payments and wire transfers to family and friends. After, he fled to Columbia.
Last week, Kaeding was deported from South America. Earlier this week, he was arrested in Miami, where he made his first court appearance Wednesday before a Florida judge.MORE NEWS: 2 Federal Emergency Teams Dispatched To MN Next Week To Relieve Hospitals & Care Needs
More On WCCO.com:
- Armed Carjacking Of Minneapolis City Vehicle Leads To Police Chase; 4 Arrested
- ‘It’s A Free Country’: Man Threatens TSA Agent’s Life, Throws Checkpoint Stanchion, Strips Naked & Masturbates, Charges State
- 2 Charged In Connection To Death Of Pregnant Woman Found Inside Burned Travel Trailer
- Robert Hall Charged With Killing Good Samaritan After North Minneapolis Crash