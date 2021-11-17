MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings will get a boost to their secondary just in time for a matchup with the rival Packers.
The team announced Wednesday safety Harrison Smith has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Patrick Peterson is eligible to return to practice.
Head coach Mike Zimmer said both players will practice Wednesday, and that the team will “see how [Peterson] practices” before determining his status for Sunday’s game.
Smith was placed on the list just before the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, which they lost 34-31. He also missed last weekend’s win against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Peterson was hurt in a win over the Carolina Panthers and has spent the past few weeks on injured reserve. He teased his return on social media Tuesday.
😈 @Vikings pic.twitter.com/kT9OT5X5Nh
— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) November 16, 2021
Rookie Camryn Bynum, a fourth-round pick, played in Smith’s stead. He notched an interception against Baltimore and a sack in Los Angeles.
Cameron Dantzler started in Peterson’s place.
The team also activated center Garrett Bradbury from the COVID reserve list earlier in the week, and added reserve safety Josh Metellus to the list.
The Vikings play the Packers at noon on Sunday. The guys in green and gold sit atop the NFC North with an 8-2 record. The Vikings, at 4-5, are in the hunt for a wild card spot.
