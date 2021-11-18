CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Originally published on Nov. 18, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Missing some drugs or stacks of money? Police in Eagan are looking to connect with you.

The Eagan Police Department said it found a “bag of valuables” and it would “love to talk to” the owner.

An incident report shows a citizen found the drugs and money in an elevator.

A photo posted on Facebook showed multiple bags of marijuana and several piles of cash.

 

If it’s yours, you can call 651-675-5700 “to discuss your options,” the department said.