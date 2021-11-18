CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot Wednesday night in downtown Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of South Seventh Street and 13th Avenue South. Responding officers found a man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews brought him to a hospital.

Police initially said the man’s wounds were not life-threatening, but Thursday morning, a department spokesperson said his condition had deteriorated and homicide investigators were assisting in the investigation.

Witnesses in the area said that a dark-colored SUV sped away after the shots were fired.

So far, no arrests have been made.