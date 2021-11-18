MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you had $10,000 to spend on upgrading your home, where would you put the money?
When asked that question in a recent survey, respondents said the kitchen came out on top, with about a quarter saying they’d upgrade their appliances.
That was followed by updating bathroom fixtures and spending money on furniture.
