MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the best time of the year if you’re looking for a great deal on restaurant gift cards. Spend $100, get $20. Spend $100, get $25. Spend $25, get $5. It’s the perfect way to say “thank you” to coworkers, or your babysitter, or a great gift for family and friends.

I’ve compiled a list of the currently active Best Restaurant Gift Card Deals for Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the suburbs. Because deals keep getting announced, bookmark this page, and I’ll keep updating it throughout the 2021 holiday season. Most of these gift card deals can be redeemed at the online link, but some are in-store only.

If you know of other deals that should be on the list, send me an email.



RESTAURANT GROUPS

Blue Plate Restaurant Group: Spend $100, get $25 bonus card (Jan-March 2022) Available at Mercury Dining Room, Freehouse, Edina Grill, Highland Grill, Longfellow Grill, 3 Squares Restaurant, Groveland Tap, Bottle Rocket, and The Lowry.

Broadway Pizza: Buy $50, get a free $10 gift voucher.

Cara Irish Pubs: Kieran’s Irish Pub, The Local, The Liffey. Buy $100, Get $50

Craft & Crew Hospitality: Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room, The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar, The Park SLP, PUB 819, The Bar Draft House (Hastings). Buy $100 get a $25 bonus card (bonus cards valid Jan 2 – May 15, one time use)

CRAVE: Buy $100, get $25.

D’Amico Restaurants: Buy $100 get $10. Available at D’Amico & Sons, Café Lurcat, Campiello, The Brooklyn, Bushel & Peck

Hemisphere Restaurants: Spend $25, Get $5 ($100 – get $25). Available at Tavern Grill locations in Apple Valley, Arden Hills, Edina, Blaine, Woodbury, Fargo.

IBH (Irish Born Hospitality): Buy $100 Get $20. Available at O’Donovan’s Pub and Lola’s on the Lake.

Jester Concepts: Buy $100, get $25 bonus card (used in 2022). Available at Borough/Parlor, Monello/Constantine.

Lake Elmo Inn: Buy $100, Get $20

Lettuce Entertain You Restaurant Group: Spend $100, get $25 (Jan. 2- April 15, 2022). Available at Big Bowl, Wildfire, Twin City Grill, Tucci Italian (Edina, Minnetonka).

Parasole Restaurants: $100 for them, $25 for you. Available at Manny’s, Salut, Pittsburgh Blue, Good Earth, W Hotel Restaurants, and Field Day..

LOCAL RESTAURANTS

6Smith: Buy $100, get $25. In person or by phone 952-698-7900

Acqua/MIZU Japanese: Buy $100, get $25.

Amore Uptown: Buy $100 Gift Cars, , Receive a FREE $25 Gift Card!

Arepa Bar: Buy $50, get a $15 gift card

Baldamar: Buy $100, get $25. (Use between Jan. 1 – April 1).

Baja Haus: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card.

Bap & Chicken: Buy $50 and get $10 ($20 on Black Friday).

Barrio: Buy $100, get $25 (in-store only).

Bennett’s Chop And Railhouse: buy $100 and get $25. Buy 50 and get $10.

Bierstube (Inver Grove Heights): Buy $50 and get $10. Buy $100 and get $25.

Birch’s On The Lake: Buy $100, get $20.

Birchwood Cafe: Buy $100, get $20 (good Jan-March 2022)

Blue Door Pub: Buy $100, get $25.

BLVD Kitchen & Bar: Buy $100, get $25.

Burger Burger: Buy $100, get $25.

Burger Dive (Bay Street): But $50, get $10 that can be used anytime. Online and in person.

Cafe Ena/E/Rincon 38: Buy $100, get $20.

Can Can Wonderland and St. Paul Brewing: Buy $50, get $10; Buy $100, get $25.

Carbone’s Pizza & Pub, South Minneapolis: Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 gift card for free; buy a $100, get a $20 gift card for free.

Cast & Cru Restaurant (@OldLogTheatre): Buy $100 get $15. Good for Cast & Cru and Old Log Theatre tickets.

Chianti Grill: Buy $100, get $25

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and Brindisi’s Pub: Buy $150 get a $20 bonus card good on Food and Beverage (valid Jan 5 – Oct 31, 2022.

ChopHouse Bloomington: Buy $100, get $25.

CoV Wayzata: Buy $100, get $20 bonus (valid only Jan-May 1, 2022).

Davanni’s: Buy $25, get $5 bonus card (valid Jan-March 2022).

Dixies/Emmett’s/Saji-ya St. Paul: Buy $100, get $20 free.

Domacin Restaurant, Stillwater: Buy $100, Get $20 free.

El Burrito Mercado: Buy $25, get $5. Buy $50, get $10. In store for an in-store gift card, online e-gift card for online orders only.

Estelle, St. Paul: Buy $50, get $10.

Fogo de Chao: Buy $125, get a $25 bonus card (redeemable Jan-March, 2022).

Foxy Falafel: Buy $100, Get $25 free. In store only at 791 Raymond Ave. St. Paul, 55114.

Francis Burger Joint at Sociable Cider Werks: $25 gift card gets free t-shirt, $50 in gift cards gets free $10 gift card, $100 in gift cards gets free $25 gift card. Buy online.

Gnome Pub: Buy $25, get $5; buy $50, get $10; buy $100, get $25.

Granite City Food & Brewery: Buy $25, get a $5 bonus gift card.

Gianni’s Steakhouse: Buy $100, get $20 promotional gift card free. (Bonus card valid beginning January 1st and doesn’t expire)

Grand Cafe: Buy $100 get $25. Grand Cafe bonus PLUS $25 brunch card for Eastside.

Hark! Cafe: Buy $50, get $10. Purchase in-restaurant only.

Harriet’s Inn: Buy $100 get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2022)

Hello Pizza: Buy $25, Get A Free Slice (In store only).

Hell’s Kitchen: Buy $25, Get $5; buy $50 get $10 e-gift card for use after Dec. 25.

Hen House Eatery: Buy $100, get $20.

Hi-Lo Diner: Buy $100 get $25.

Hope Breakfast Bar: Buy $25, get $5; buy $50, get $10; buy $100, get $25.

Holman’s Table, St. Paul: Buy $100, get $20 bonus – can be redeemed at Holman’s Table, Rock Elm Tavern or Rock Elm at The Grove Jan 1, 2002 – Feb. 28, 2022. Purchase $500 in Holiday Gift Cards, & receive a complimentary four-course dinner for two.



Honey & Mackie’s: Buy $25 gift card, Get one free pint.

Jax Café: Buy $150, Get $30 bonus card (valid in 2022).

JJ’s Clubhouse, Golden Valley: Buy $50, get $10. Buy $100, get $35.

Kieran’s Irish Pub: Buy $100, get $50.

Kincaid’s: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card (Jan-March 2022).

La Voya Brasserie or Bradstreet Crafthouse at Intercontinental MSP Airport: Buy $100, Get $20 bonus. At hotel only.

Lela: Buy $100, get 1 night stay at Sheraton Bloomington (Thu-Sun nights in 2022). Must buy in person.

The Lexington: Buy $100, get a free $25 gift certificate to use between Jan. 2, 2022-Feb. 28, 2022.

Lindey’s Prime Steak House: Buy $100, get $20.

The Local: Buy $100, get $50.

Lucky’s 13 Pub: Buy $50, get $10.

The Malt Shop: Buy $50, get a $5 bonus card.

Meritage: Buy $100, get $20.

Masu Sushi & Robata: Buy $100, get $25. In store all three locations.

Mill Valley Kitchen: Buy $100, get $25.



Milwaukee Burger Company: Buy a $50 gift card, get $10 free. Bonus cards are valid Jan. 1, 2022 -Feb. 28, 2022.

Monte Carlo: Buy $100 in gift cards, receive a bonus card of $25. To order call: (612) 333-5900, or email montecarlomgr@gmail.com.

Murray’s Restaurant: Buy $100, get $25.

Ninetwentyfive, Wayzata: Buy $100, get $25 (for use Jan.1 – March 31, 2022).



Nico’s Tacos: Buy $100, Get $50.

The Nook: Buy $100, get $25. Available in-person in St. Paul.

Nonna Rossa: Buy $50, Get $10 promotional gift certificate.

Northern Taphouse, Lakeville: Buy a $50 gift card, get $10 free. Promotion runs Nov. 26-Dec. 31st and bonus cards are valid Jan. 1, 2022 -Feb. 28, 2022

Oceanaire: Buy $100, get $20 (for use Jan-May 2022).

Original Pancake House: Buy $50 get $10; buy $100 get $25.

Park Tavern: Buy $100, get $50. In person.

Petite Leon: Buy $100 get $20 for use after January.

Pizza Luce: Spend $100, get $25.

Pizzeria Lola: Buy $100, get $20.

PLate on Main, Prior Lake: Buy $100, get $20 free (in store only).

Prima Restaurant: Spend $100, get $20.

Primo Plates & Pours (Prior Lake): Spend $100, get $25; spend $50, get $10. In person.

Porterhouse: Spend $100, get $25.

Punch Pizza: Buy a $30 gift card, get $5 off. So buy $30 for $25, $60 for $50.

Red Cow/Red Rabbit: Buy $50, get $10 bonus card (valid Jan. 1 – May. 31, 2022)

Rock Elm Tavern, Maple Grove and Plymouth: Buy $100, get $20 bonus. You get $15 bonus card, and $5 goes to the staff support fund. Buy Online or in-store.

Rudy’s Redeye Grill: Buy $100, get $20. Available in person.

Sample Room: Spend $100, get $26.

Sawatdee: Buy $50, get $10.

Sea Change: Buy $100, get $20. Available in person.

Shamrock’s Irish Pub: Buy $100, get $25. Available in-person in St. Paul.

Shish, a Mediterranean Grill & Cafe: Buy $100, get a free $25 Shish gift card that can be used anytime. Buy $200, get a free $50 gift card and a Shish T-shirt.

Smack Shack: Buy $100, get $25 free. In-store. Bonus card valid Jan. 2, 2022- Feb. 28, 2022. Gift cards are valid at both the North Loop and Bloomington locations

Sweet Pea’s Public House: Buy $100, get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2022).

Smokey’s Pub ‘n Grill: Buy $100, get $20.

Sunshine Factory Bar and Grill: Buy $100 get $25 in bonus card (use after Jan. 1, no expiration). Black Friday: 7:30 am- 11 am Buy $100 and receive $35 in complimentary cards PLUS 2 free drink tickets per $100 spent. After 11 am same promo just no drink tickets.

Tilia: Buy $100, get $25. Available in person.

Union: Buy $100, get $25. Available in person.

Vanilla Bean Restaurant (Two Harbors): Buy $100, get $25; Buy $50, get $10; Buy $25, get $5.

Victor’s on Water: Buy $100, get $20. Available in person.

Woodfired Cantina: Buy $25 get $5; buy $50, get $10; $100, get $25.

Yard House: Buy $50, get $10 bonus.

Yarusso-Bros. Italian Restaurant: Buy $100 in gift certificates, get $10 in gift certificates free.

Yum! Kitchen: Buy $100, get $20. Available in person.

Zen Box Izakaya: Buy $100, get $25 e-gift card.

NATIONAL CHAINS

Applebee’s: Buy $50, get $10.

Bakers Square: Buy $25, get $5.

Benihana: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 1/2-3/31/20).

Biaggi’s: Buy $100, get a free $15 holiday bonus award card (valid 1/1-3/31/20).

Buca: Spend $50, get $10 (good Jan. 2016-Feb. 2022).

Capital Grille: Buy $500, get $50.

CherryBerry: Buy a $25 gift certificate for $20.

Crooked Pint Ale House: Buy $100, get $20 (valid Jan-Feb 2022).

Doolittles Woodfire Grill: Buy $100, get $20.

Famous Dave’s: Spend $25, get $5 bonus card (Jan.-Feb. 2022).

Green Mill: Buy $100, get $20.

Hooters: Buy $25, get $5 bonus (redeemable through 2/28/21, in-store only).

Leeann Chin: Buy $25, get $5; Buy $40, get $10 voucher.

Outback: Spend $100, get $20 (good Jan. – Feb. 10, 2022)

Papa Johns: Buy $25, get a free large 1-topping pizza.

Pei Wei Asian Diner: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus card (valid 11/11/21-4/22).

P.F. Chang’s: Buy $100, get $20 bonus card.

Pizza Ranch: Buy $50, get $5 free in Jan. 2022.

Portillos: Buy $50 Get a $10 promo card valid Dec. 26, 2021 – March 31, 2022

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Buy $25, get a free sandwich card.

Red Lobster: Buy $50, get a $10 bonus coupon or a free appetizer. Valid January 2022.

Redstone American Grill: Buy $100, get free $25 reward card.

Smashburger: Buy $25, get $5 in Smash Cash for every $25 gift card purchased through Dec. 31.

Texas Roadhouse: Spend $30, get $5 bonus.

TGI Fridays: Spend $25, get $5 bonus.