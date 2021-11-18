MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in downtown Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of South Seventh Street and 13th Avenue South.
Responding officers found a man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews brought him to a hospital, where he later died.
Police said the man was likely shot while in his vehicle. When he exited his vehicle, two men approached and shot him more times before fleeing, according to police.
Police initially said the man’s wounds were not life-threatening, but Thursday morning, a department spokesperson said his condition had deteriorated and homicide investigators were assisting in the investigation.
Witnesses in the area said that a dark-colored SUV sped away after the shots were fired.
So far, no arrests have been made.
More On WCCO.com:
- Northern Minnesota Makes National Geographic’s Best Of The World List
- Man Threatens TSA Agent’s Life, Throws Checkpoint Stanchion, Strips Naked & Masturbates, Charges State
- Minneapolis Residents Shocked As Some Saw Property Tax Estimates Rise 20% Or Higher
- Robert Hall Charged With Killing Good Samaritan After North Minneapolis Crash