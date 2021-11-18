MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A partial lunar eclipse is set to begin in the early hours of Friday morning, but clouds may make viewing the moon event difficult.
The WCCO Weather Team reports that the partial eclipse will begin at 1:18 a.m. and peak at 3:03 a.m. — when the moon is 99.1% covered. It’ll end at 4:47 a.m.
The eclipse might be tough to see due to inbound clouds, so the best viewing conditions are expected to be early on in the eclipse and from Interstate 35 and eastward.
You can watch a visualization of the evolution of the lunar eclipse below.
So you're sayin' there's a chance? Yes; there *is* a chance to see tonight's partial #LunarEclipse, though it'll be racing inbound clouds. Best viewing conditions will be from I-35 on east and early on. Peak coverage (99.1%) at 3:03a. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/H8rg84D91Q
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) November 18, 2021
