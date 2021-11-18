MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Look, we’re not here to tell people what to watch and what not to watch … though if you haven’t checked out the new CBS comedy “Ghosts” at 8 p.m. Thursday nights, you’re missing out on a more overtly humorous take on the afterlife than the new “Ghostbusters” reboot, that’s for sure.

However, we can’t help but notice that one of the more enduringly popular reality shows on network TV seemed to bend over backwards to remove a significant piece of the Minneapolis skyline.

When said show took its comely cast to our neck of the woods for a road trip that apparently involved such typical Twin Cities challenges as gnawing on fermented herring — a daily occurrence here, to be sure — one of the establishing bumper shots of the downtown area was taken from an angle well-known to those of us who work along Nicollet Mall.

But something seemed off. Maybe you notice it too?

Look, we get it. A competitive playing field is just that.

But we can’t help but wonder how everyone walking along the Mall in that shot knew whether warmer or cooler temperatures were on the way, or if it was going to rain. Couldn’t they at least have replaced the WCCO Weather Watcher with its vintage inspiration?

No? Budget didn’t allow? Oh well.