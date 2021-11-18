CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Dayton's, Downtown Minneapolis, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in four years, there’s a chance for you to go shopping at Dayton’s.

The Departments at Dayton’s officially open Thursday morning. Thirty-three local vendors will sell their items there.

The building has been a downtown anchor since 1902, but it’s been empty since Macy’s closed in 2017.

After a major overhaul, the building now houses both retail and office space.

The Dayton’s Project also plans to unveil its annual holiday windows Thursday morning.