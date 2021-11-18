CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Arby's, Local TV, Surdyk's Liquor, Tattersall Distilling

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Those looking to raise eyebrows with their holiday gifts given this year are out of luck unless they were quick on the draw Thursday. Thanks to Minneapolis-based Tattersall Distilling, two new fry-flavored vodkas were briefly available for purchase.

You read that right: roast beef-based fast food chain Arby’s teamed up with Tattersall for crinkle and curly fry flavored vodkas, which were available online as of Thursday.

Arby’s said quantities are “extremely limited,” and by noon they had already sold out of their inventory.

Those willing to take a drive should know that a Minneapolis business — Surdyk’s Liquor — has also sold out of the vodka in person, Arby’s said.