The Classic Grill at Madden’s on Gull Lake shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Entree: Butternut Scallops
Serves 4 people
Prep time 1.5 hours
– 1 medium butternut squash, peeled, seeded sliced up to roast in oven
– 12 each u-10 scallops
– Butter
– Kosher salt
– White pepper
– 2 lemons, zested & juiced
– 2 T. Ginger, peeled, chopped fine
– 1 c. Honey
– 1/2 c. Pepita seeds
– 2 T. Togarashi spice
– 1 T. Melted butter
Butternut squash purée
Roast squash in baking dish covered with foil for 1 hour at 350F or until tender.
Remove from oven allow to cool slightly. Place in blender blend until smooth, season to taste with butter, kosher salt, and white pepper. Keep warm for later use.
Lemon ginger honey
Zest & juice lemons, place zest & juice in small sauce pan add chopped ginger root, simmer on low. Reduce by half, add honey, simmer on low for 5 minutes, then allow to cool. Reserve for plating.
Pepita seeds
Place seeds in small bowl, drizzle with 1 T. Melted butter, add togarashi spice and toss together. Bake in oven for about 5-7 minutes to combine flavors. Be sure to watch them as
they cook quickly. Allow to cool, reserve for plating.
Scallops
Sauté scallops in a cast iron or sauté pan. Season with kosher salt & pepper.
Cook for 3-5 minutes turning and cooking until desired doneness

Apple Brandy Old Fashioned
– Orange & cherry muddled
– 2 Dashes of cherry juice
– 2 oz Crooked Water Minneapple
– 2 dashes orange of bitters
– Muddle an orange and cherry, add ice, 2 dashes of cherry juice and 2 oz of crooked water Minneapple & 2 dashes of orange bitters
– Stir the ingredients and garnish with an orange and cherry on a sword