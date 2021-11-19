MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Friday night’s Gopher volleyball game against Rutgers University has been canceled due to non-COVID-related illnesses in the Scarlet Knights’ program, teams announced on Thursday.
Rutgers will forfeit the game and the Gophers will advance to 13-4 in Big 10 play.
It was senior night for the program, set to honor Airi Miyabe, Bayley McMenimen, Katie Myers and Stephanie Samedy. All four have made their mark on the program; Miyabe has made her way into a starting outside hitter, Myers as a transfer from Maryland regularly gives teams trouble both at the net and from the service line. When Kylie Miller struggled with injuries in the 2019 season, McMenimen stepped into the role, earning herself a Big Ten Setter of the Week award, and Samedy, a four-time All-American and 2020-2021 Big Ten Player of the Year led the conference with 4.74 kills per set last week.
Instead, the four players will be honored after Sunday’s game against No. 5 Wisconsin. It’ll be the last home game of the season.
Fans can use Friday’s tickets to attend any of the following Gopher games on Friday or Saturday:
- Friday at 6:00pm – Men’s Basketball vs. Purdue Fort Wayne at Williams Arena
- Friday at 7:00pm – Men’s Hockey vs. Penn State at 3M Arena at Mariucci
- Saturday at 3:00pm – Women’s Hockey vs. St. Cloud State at Ridder Arena
- Saturday at 7:00pm – Wrestling vs. Oklahoma State at Maturi Pavilion
- Saturday at 8:00pm – Men’s Hockey vs. Penn State at 3M Arena at Mariucci
The Gophers are ranked third in the Big 10 and No. 9 in the AVCA coaches poll.
More On WCCO.com: