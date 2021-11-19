MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that all Minnesota adults are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

If you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, you are now eligible and encouraged to get a booster.

This news comes as cases continue mounting just on the cusp of the holidays.

“We will always prioritize the safety of Minnesotans—and right now, in the middle of a surge in cases, that means opening up booster doses to all adults,” Walz said. “Cases are rising, community spread is high, and Minnesotans are moving indoors for the winter as the weather gets colder and the holidays approach. Health officials and researchers agree that booster shots help increase protection against COVID-19. Now is the time for Minnesota adults to roll up their sleeves and get their booster shot when they’re due.”

Earlier Friday, the Food and Drug Administration moved to expand its emergency authorization of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults. Health officials are clamoring to head off a potential new surge of cases this winter. The CDC also signed off on the booster Friday afternoon.

On Friday, health officials in Minnesota reported an additional 5,162 cases and 30 deaths, and said the rolling average positivity rate now stands at 10.8%. An average of over 10% is considered “high risk,” and the state has not seen levels this high since December of 2020.

Meanwhile, the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy’s Dr. Michael Osterholm says worries about the weeks ahead in Minnesota.

“This thing is far from over,” he said. “We are beginning to see an increasing number of breakthrough cases people who have been vaccinated six or more months for which that’s why we now recommend the booster so that can help alleviate.”

Minnesotans seeking a booster should click here to find a provider near them to schedule an appointment or find a walk-in clinic.