MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all counts in the Kenosha, Wisconsin fatal shootings, after the jury came to a verdict Friday.
It comes on the fourth day of deliberations. Jurors heard from more than 30 witnesses during two weeks of testimony.
Things have remained calm in Kenosha for the two weeks of the trial, but Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called up the state’s National Guard in preparation for the verdict.
