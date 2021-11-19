Originally published Nov. 17, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota DNR says four anglers, including a juvenile, were discovered with nearly 50 fish over the legal limit in northern Minnesota earlier this month.
According to the DNR, a conservation officer was checking anglers on Nov. 7 at Wheeler’s Point Public Access on the Rainy River, just south of Lake of the Woods. There, four people were discovered about to load their boat and found to be in possession of 72 walleye and sauger, which is 48 fish over their legal possession limit.
The three adults, two from Oak Grove and another from Elk River, were cited with possessing over the limit of walleye and sauger. They’ll also need to pay restitution for the fish. All 72 fish were seized as well as two coolers.
A warning was given to the juvenile.
The DNR says all 72 fish were gifted to the Warroad Senior Living Center for consumption and the “coolers will be retained for division use.”
