Headlines Through Thanksgiving
– Seasonable and quiet overall, including the holiday
– Lots of dry weather for travel but windy, too
– Next and only snow chance in the next week is Sunday
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following blustery conditions and some flurries Thursday, Minnesota during the overnight hours experienced the coldest temperatures recorded this season. Here’s a look at what to expect in the coming week as we approach Thanksgiving.
Temperatures dropped below 25 degrees late Thursday evening into Friday; 28 degrees was the previously coldest temperature seen so far this season.
Winds calmed during the overnight hours, but will pick up again, so Friday looks to be just as windy and cloudy as Thursday. However, it will be slightly warmer and no snow is expected. Temperatures won’t get much higher than 40, and winds will make it feel colder.
Clouds continue on Saturday, which will have similar temps to Friday.
Then, on Sunday, winds will be stronger and a dusting of snow is expected earlier in the day.
Looking further out, Thanksgiving looks to be chilly as high temperatures may only reach the 30s, but it will be a dry day.
