MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nicollet County authorities are requesting the public’s help in finding a teenage boy and two children.
Police reported 15-year-old Brian Rigoberto Ballardo, 2-year-old Matthew Israel Herrera and 1-month-old Benjamin Ariel Ballardo missing Friday.
According to the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, all three children are suspected to be traveling with 28-year-old Julianna Korinn Gutierrez in a white 2011 Hyundau Sonata with California license plates 6MTU97.
Gutierrez is currently on supervised release for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, along with several counts of criminal sexual conduct. The order in place says Gutierez is to have no contact with Ballardo.
Police say Gutierrez has no legal custody of Herrera and Benjamin Ballardo. Gutierrez and Brian Ballardo are both from California. Gutierrez has connections in Las Vegas, NV
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Peterson through the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 507-931-1570.
