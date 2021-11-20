CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Missing Boy, Missing Person, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO)– St. Paul police say a 17-year-old boy with autism is missing near the 700 block of Selby Avenue Saturday.

According to Western District officers, the boy is about 5’6″ and 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with SpongeBob on the front and black/white shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Saint Paul Police Department or 911.