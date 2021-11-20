MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a man was injured in a Champlin shooting on Saturday morning.
Brooklyn Park police say officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of 96th Avenue on the report of a shooting, around 7:45 a.m.
They found him on the ground, and provided medical aid until he was transported to a hospital.
Police say that the man had been shot in a home in Champlin, and transported himself to a Brooklyn Park business, where medical help was requested.
