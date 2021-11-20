MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —Police say a man was shot Saturday night in Brooklyn Park.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department responded to a shooting near the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard at 8:16 p.m.
Officers say a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was immediately transported to a hospital.
Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
More On WCCO.com:
- Chris Jones, 31, Charged With Killing Blake Swenson, 20, At St. Paul's Raspberry Island
- Minn. DNR: 4 Anglers Found With 48 Fish Over Legal Limit On Rainy River
- Civil Rights Advocate, All Square Manager Randall Smith Fatally Shot In Minneapolis
- Gather Only With Vaccinated Family Members For Holidays, Dr. Osterholm Says