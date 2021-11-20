CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —Police say a man was shot Saturday night in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department responded to a shooting near the 7500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard at 8:16 p.m.

Officers say a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was immediately transported to a hospital.

Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Authorities are investigating the incident.