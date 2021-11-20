MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see a brief respite from the wind, before the gusts pick back up on Sunday and bring cooler temperatures.
It could hit 41 degrees in the metro on Saturday. There’s a slight chance for snowflakes and rain in southwestern Minnesota, but most of the state will see a mix of sun and clouds. If you’re a holiday decor enthusiast, this could be a good day to put up your lights.
On Sunday, the high will likely be around 37 degrees, which is closer to average for this time of year.
A system is moving in from Canada, which could bring a couple hours of snowfall for the northern part of the state. Most areas will see under an inch of snow, with the exception of the Cook, International Falls, Crane Lake, and Ely areas.
As the day continues, wind chills will drive down the temperatures into the teens. Monday morning, we could wake up in the single-digits, thanks to the wind.
The coldest day of next week is looking to be Thanksgiving day itself, but it should stay dry, which is good news for drivers and those heading out to spend time with friends and family.
