MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Orono police warn residents of “smash and grab” crimes in the area.
The Orono Police Department says there have been a few incidents of "smash and grab" crimes in which thieves break into vehicle windows and steal valuables in sight, according to a release on Saturday.
Police advise the community to be aware and take precautions when leaving valuables in their vehicles. They say leaving items like purses, wallets, laptops and shopping bags draw attention to thieves.
Police say individuals should consider moving items to a trunk or out of sight.
Authorities ask anyone who sees suspicious activity to notify the Orono Police Department or call 911.
