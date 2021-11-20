MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Anthony Village police are asking for the public’s help in finding four siblings who walked away from their home on Friday evening, and have not been seen since.
Joshua Vanderslice, 16, Rose Vanderslice, 12, Katelyn Crosser, 12, and Rosalina Crosser, 12 left their home on foot around 5 p.m. Friday. It is unclear where they are headed.
Joshua Vanderslice was last seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt and blue jeans. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension describes him as 5-foot-7, and he weighs roughly 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and has autism.
Rose Vanderslice was last seen wearing blue shorts, is 5-foot-2 and weighs roughly 125 pounds.
Katelyn Crosser and Rosalina Crosser were also last seen wearing shorts, the BCA says. They both are described as 5-foot-2 and weigh roughly 95 pounds.
Anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or St. Anthony Village Police at 952-258-5334.
More On WCCO.com: