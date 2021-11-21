CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Minnesota United FC, Tyler Miller

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of Minnesota United’s playoff match Sunday, goalkeeper Tyler Miller says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Miller said on Instagram he is “gutted to not be there with the boys in Portland.”

“I’ll be back as soon as possible,” he added.

Miller allowed 34 goals in 30 games this year, with a save percentage of 75%.

Dayne St. Clair is MNUFC’s reserve keeper.

United is scheduled to play the Portland Timbers at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.