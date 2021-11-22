MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people are hurt after the state patrol says a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash on Interstate 35W in Minneapolis.
It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes near 31st Street.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, the driver going the wrong way crashed with another car in the far left lane.
Troopers say two people in the car going the wrong way suffered life-threatening injuries.
Two people in the car that was hit were also hospitalized, but are expected to survive.