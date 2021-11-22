MINNNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart announced Monday he will not seek re-election next year.
Stuart said he will retire after his third term, which runs through 2022.
“Today, our sheriff’s office is in a good place, despite a long list of challenges facing our profession,” Stuart said in a release. “Since I have arrived at retirement age, it is time to consider my options for serving others in new ways.”
Stuart first took the sheriff’s badge in 2011, but has worked in the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office since 1994.
Stuart has been vocal as sheriff, posting often on his Facebook page about topics such as abolishing the police, staffing shortages in law enforcement and protests.
He has served on the executive committees of both the state and national sheriffs’ associations.
In 2020, his office admitted to slashing tires on cars near protests in Minneapolis.