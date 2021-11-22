MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bryant Stephenson was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday in connection with the stabbing death of Unity McGill almost two years ago at a St. Cloud night club.
The Stearns County Attorney’s Office says Stephenson, 29, was convicted of aiding and abetting intentional second-degree murder.
Stephenson and two others attacked McGill and his friend in the early morning hours of Dec. 29, 2019 at the Red Carpet Bar. Surveillance video shows McGill knocking one of the men down on the dance floor. The attackers and McGill’s friend were kicked out of the club, but McGill remained.
Several minutes later, Stephenson and his two associates reentered the club and confronted McGill again on the dance floor, stabbing him several times.
McGill then tried to run out of the club, but he was punched and kicked several times by Stephenson and the two others. McGill collapsed right outside the club’s front door, and later died from his injuries at St. Cloud Hospital.
The attorney’s office says the presiding judge gave Stephenson the maximum sentence for his role in the deadly attack.