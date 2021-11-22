MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota prepares to send National Guard support to long-term care facilities, the state reported 4,718 new COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths Monday.
The Minnesota Health Department's latest update puts the state's cumulative number of infected people at 866,287, and 9,192 have died from the virus. There have been 9,630 reinfections.
The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is at 10.9%, above the high risk threshold, and the new daily cases per 100,000 residents was last reported at 74. For that metric, the line for high risk is at 10.
As of Friday, 330 intensive care unit beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, as well as 1,043 non-ICU beds.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday 400 National Guard members will train as certified nursing assistants and temporary nursing aides, then be deployed to skilled-nursing facilities around the state. The governor also proposed giving $50 million in federal funding to such facilities for hiring and staff retention.
Of the state's 5+ population, 69% have at least one vaccine dose. More than 96% of those 65 and up have gotten at least one shot. The state has administered nearly 7.6 million doses, including 816,163 boosters.
Walz announced last week that all Minnesotans 18+ who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least six months ago, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, are now eligible and encouraged to get a booster.