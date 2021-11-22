MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday night near an apartment building in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after “multiple 911 calls reporting multiple shots,” Public Information Officer Steve Linders of the St. Paul Police Department said.
Officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday, he was identified as 32-year-old Rashaad L. Van Pelt, of St. Paul.
No arrests have been made. Police do not believe the shooting was random.
“There was some suspicious activity taking place in the area beforehand, we’ve heard, so we’ll be looking into that and try to figure out who pulled the trigger and why,” Linders said.
Authorities said this was St. Paul’s 34th homicide of the year, already matching the total for 2020, which was a record high for the city.