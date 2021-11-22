MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Attendees shut down a Prior Lake school board meeting Monday night while demanding accountability after a student’s racist rant video went viral.
The video in question, which surfaced earlier this month on social media, appears to show a white, female Prior Lake student using the N-word to refer to a Black student, whom she encourages to kill herself. The video led to a large student protest outside Prior Lake High School on Nov. 11.
Most of Monday’s school board meeting went smoothly, as individuals came forward to share their concerns over the racist video and other ongoing matters regarding race issues in the school.
At one point it was decided to end public discussion, and an attendee challenged the board, demanding that the public comment period continue given that he and others hadn’t had a chance to speak.
Some attendees then moved to the front of the room to further express concerns, leading to board members exiting the room. They eventually returned to adjourn the meeting, and the crowd soon disbursed without incident.
Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Teri Staloch said in a written statement released Monday night that the student who made the video is no longer at the school, and the board is working to create a safe and respectful environment for its students.
Prior Lake police are investigating the racist video.