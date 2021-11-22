NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves extended their winning streak to four with a 110-96 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Jarred Vanderbilt, who came in averaging five points per game, matched his season high with 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Timberwolves dominated the hustle categories, too, converting 23 New Orleans turnovers into 28 points and 21 offensive rebounds into 26 second-chance points.

Willie Hernangomez had 19 points and 11 rebounds for New Orleans, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 14. But the Pelicans did not get their usual production from Brandon Ingram, who shot 2 of 13, including 1 of 7 from deep, and finished with nine points and six turnovers.

Leading by 16 at halftime, the Timberwolves continued to pull away in the third quarter, opening up a 26-point lead when Vanderbilt banked in a 7-footer while being fouled by Herbert Jones for a 3-point play.

New Orleans never got closer than 14 points in the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans turned the ball over 14 times in the first half, leading to 23 Minnesota points, much of that coming in the second quarter, when the Timberwolves outscored New Orleans by 17 points.

Towns had 23 points in the first half, and his short floater put the Timberwolves up 59-46 late in the second quarter. And when Towns was blocked by Josh Hart on a drive in the final seconds of the half, Anthony Edwards grabbed the rebound and laid it in as time expired to give Minnesota a 66-50 halftime lead.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell scored 11 points but went 1 for 10 from deep…Patrick Beverley and Jaden McDaniel each scored 10 points…Minnesota made 10 of its 44 3-point attempts (22.7%).

Pelicans: Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas each scored 13 points…Garrett Temple was given a start at guard in place of Alexander-Walker. Temple scored eight points but committed four turnovers…New Orleans missed 26 of 32 3-point attempts…New Orleans has turned the ball over at least 17 times in each meeting with Minnesota, including a season-high 28 times on Oct. 23.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Miami on Wednesday night.

Pelicans: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)