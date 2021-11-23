WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a car theft and robbery spree in Woodbury earlier this month.
The Washington County Attorney’s Office said Tayvein Sophun Pttachan Tep was charged via juvenile petition with aggravated robbery, second-degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle. The attorney’s office also filed a motion to have Tep tried in adult court.
Tep is currently in custody in another county.
The attorney’s office says Tep’s alleged crimes happened in a 45-minute span the night of Nov. 8 at a Target near Valley Creek plaza, a nearby Chick-Fil-A and a tobacco shop.
When the crimes occurred, police said multiple suspects were involved, and they were looking for two suspect vehicles: a 2014 gray Honda Pilot and a newer model black BMW X1.
