By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Surveys

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you feeling the heat this holiday shopping season?

A new study conducted on behalf of The Toy Association found four out of five parents feel they need to make this holiday season extra special for kids.

Toys and electronics are the top wants.

But more than half of the 2,000 parents polled said they struggle to get their hands on what their kids want.