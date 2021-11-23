CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help identifying a person of interest in an animal cruelty case.

The Bloomington Police Department said Tuesday that a dog was found injured in the city. Investigators released surveillance images of a person of interest in the case. The person appears to be at a gas station and driving a black SUV.

(credit: Bloomington Police)

The person is wearing gray sneakers, gray sweatpants and a black jacket. The person has bright orange/red hair.

The injured dog received care at a local veterinary clinic.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call investigators at 952-563-4689.

(credit: Bloomington Police)