MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Retirees are ruling the roost in this year’s Grammy nominations in the record of the year category. Tony Bennett, at age 95, is going up against Swedish pop icons ABBA, all in their 70s, in a category that is normally dominated by a much younger generation of music stars.
Meanwhile, comedian Dave Chappelle — who in his most recent, highly controversial Netflix special “The Closer” may not have retired but arguably danced around the issue of wrapping things up for the time being — has also been nominated for a Grammy.READ MORE: Dave Chappelle, Justin Bieber Spotted At Minneapolis' Lotus Restaurant Over The Weekend
Chappelle’s special “8:46” was nominated for Best Spoken Word Album. The set was Chappelle’s immediate response to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the worldwide reckoning with racism that ensued. Chappelle is nominated alongside LeVar Burton (“Aftermath”), Don Cheadle (“Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis”), J. Ivy (“Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago”), and Barack Obama (“A Promised Land”).
In other Grammy facts, country star Morgan Wallen got zero nominations from the Recording Academy after he was caught on camera using a racial slur and comedian Louis CK is nominated again after he admitted to sexual misconduct.READ MORE: Dave Chappelle Makes Surprise Announcement Of 6-Show Mpls. Residency
Also Brandi Carlile got moved from American roots to pop this year, which Carlile wasn’t happy about.
Click here for a full list of Grammy nominations.
