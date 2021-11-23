MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old woman died Sunday in a car crash in north-central Minnesota.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in Lake Edward Township, about 10 miles north of Brainerd.
An SUV traveling east on County Road 127 collided with a smaller SUV at the intersection of County Road 3.
The driver of the smaller SUV, Emily Dallman of Baxter, died in the crash. The driver of the other SUV, a 74-year-old Brainerd man, suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
