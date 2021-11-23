MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Brooklyn Park teenager has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old inside a portable bathroom at a city park earlier this year.
Jonah Canny had been charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
On Tuesday, Canny was sentenced to remain on probation for five years, but will not have to serve any additional prison time. There are more than 30 terms Canny must also adhere to as part of the sentencing, including not being allowed access to the internet without approval, mandatory mental health evaluations, and no controlled substance use.
The assault was reported May 26.
Family members of the 6-year-old told police the boy went missing when they were leaving Willowstone Park that evening. They found him in the portable bathroom with a man, who told the boy’s uncle the 6-year-old was “stuck” in the bathroom and he was trying to help, according to the complaint.
At home that night, the boy told his family he was sexually assaulted.
The complaint states someone contacted investigators to implicate Canny, telling them Canny “is drawn to small children” and “frequents Willowstone Park.” The uncle later picked Canny out of a photo lineup.
More On WCCO.com:
- Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick
- Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business
- ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate
- COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases